Watch CBS News
Local News

Online grocer Harvie hosts pop-up market in Millvale

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Online grocer Harvie hosts pop-up market in Millvale
Online grocer Harvie hosts pop-up market in Millvale 00:39

MILLVALE, Pa (KDKA) - An online grocery service based in Pittsburgh hosted a pop-up market out in Millvale.

Harvie brought vendors selling everything from bread and homemade salsa to locally grown produce at an Italian cafe on Sherman Street.

Event organizers said it's all about connecting consumers with the real people that produce our food.

"It's so nice to be together again, I think, after COVID, we're all craving connection to other people, and I think food is a way we find [a] connection in our communities, and so, we're excited to be creating those connections and bringing it, conveniently, into peoples' lives," said Simon Huntley, CEO of Harvie.

If you missed this event, Harvie said they plan to host more pop-ups throughout the winter.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.