Online grocer Harvie hosts pop-up market in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa (KDKA) - An online grocery service based in Pittsburgh hosted a pop-up market out in Millvale.

Harvie brought vendors selling everything from bread and homemade salsa to locally grown produce at an Italian cafe on Sherman Street.

Event organizers said it's all about connecting consumers with the real people that produce our food.

"It's so nice to be together again, I think, after COVID, we're all craving connection to other people, and I think food is a way we find [a] connection in our communities, and so, we're excited to be creating those connections and bringing it, conveniently, into peoples' lives," said Simon Huntley, CEO of Harvie.

If you missed this event, Harvie said they plan to host more pop-ups throughout the winter.