Oneil Cruz's 2-run homer helps Pirates snap Reds' 5-game win streak with 4-2 victory

Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer and the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates beat the wild-card chasing Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The loss, along with the New York Mets' 9-7 win over the Chicago Cubs, dropped the Reds a full game behind the Mets in the race for the third NL wild card.

The Pirates scored all four of their runs in the second inning against Brady Singer (14-11).

Jack Suwinski doubled and scored on Nick Yorke's single. Yorke scored from first on Alexander Canario's double. Cruz's 20th homer of the season made it 4-0.

Elly De La Cruz, who snapped a 43-game homerless streak on Saturday, got the Reds' on the board with a two-run homer off Johan Oviedo to make the score 4-2 in the bottom of the second.

The Reds had runners on first and third with two outs in the sixth, but Pirates rookie Hunter Barco (1-0), making his major league debut, got Matt McLain to ground into a force play. Barco earned his first career victory.

The Reds managed only five hits and grounded into three straight inning-ending double plays including in the ninth to help Dennis Santana secure his 15th save.

Suwinski appeared to make a diving catch on Will Benson's drive in foul territory down the left field line with two outs in the fourth. The Reds challenged and the ruling of a catch was overturned. Benson struck out to end the inning stranding two runners.

The loss snapped Cincinnati's season-high five-game winning streak. The Reds have won five straight games four times this season.

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA) opposes Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03) on Wednesday night.

