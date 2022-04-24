Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: One week later, the neighborhood continues to heal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A week ago today, a community received a rude awakening from gunfire at an Airbnb party.

Easter Sunday went from a day of celebration to a day of mourning for the East Allegheny neighborhood.

As Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, both teenagers died during the mass shooting that some of the partiers said was supposed to be a spring break celebration.

City Councilman Bobby Wilson represents the area and said there's still healing to be done.

"There's been multiple discussions, there's been a larger north side event to really talk about what we can do for the youth and how individuals are struggling in their own communities," he said.

More than 90 rounds were sprayed in and around the Airbnb building, according to Pittsburgh Police.

So far, there's been no word of any suspects, arrests, or a possible motive - an unsettling update for neighbors.

"A lot of people have been asking what the city can do, what the county can do," Wilson said.

As they wait for answers, Wilson says his job is to help get the community back on track and bring everybody together.

"Although we can do something local, there's really a larger effort that has to happen," he said. "Coordination between the city, DHS, public safety, group violence intervention. Just to really understand and try to work towards some resilience for this community as well."

Wilson said in the coming weeks and months, more trauma and violence prevention meetings will be held for community residents.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.