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Pittsburgh second graders get a unique environmental lesson on the North Shore

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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On Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, second graders had the chance to get their hands a little dirty while learning all about nature. 

The kids were taking part in learning about birds, their environments, and planting trees that will help the birds have food and shelter. 

In total, 27 trees were planted on the North Side. 

"They [One Tree Per Child Pittsburgh] work with second graders throughout the school year to educate them about birds, wildlife, and environmental health, and we're working with them on this special project to add more trees in Allegheny Commons Park just outside of the Aviary," said Jonathan Fantazier. "[We] make more learning spaces for the Aviary staff to work with, and for us to come back and to do more education work with young people." 

Some of the types of trees that were planted included black cherry and birch trees. 

Along with tree planting, the students and families also went on a walk-through of Allegheny Commons Park to identify bird habitats, the trees that support them, and more. 

The National Aviary Staff also hosted activities, including a "Build a Nest" challenge. 

Saturday's event was supported by the Pennsylvania Zoo Council. 

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