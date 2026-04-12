Pittsburgh second graders get a unique environmental lesson on the North Shore

On Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, second graders had the chance to get their hands a little dirty while learning all about nature.

The kids were taking part in learning about birds, their environments, and planting trees that will help the birds have food and shelter.

In total, 27 trees were planted on the North Side.

"They [One Tree Per Child Pittsburgh] work with second graders throughout the school year to educate them about birds, wildlife, and environmental health, and we're working with them on this special project to add more trees in Allegheny Commons Park just outside of the Aviary," said Jonathan Fantazier. "[We] make more learning spaces for the Aviary staff to work with, and for us to come back and to do more education work with young people."

Some of the types of trees that were planted included black cherry and birch trees.

Along with tree planting, the students and families also went on a walk-through of Allegheny Commons Park to identify bird habitats, the trees that support them, and more.

The National Aviary Staff also hosted activities, including a "Build a Nest" challenge.

Saturday's event was supported by the Pennsylvania Zoo Council.