One person taken to the hospital following fire in Westmoreland County

One person hospitalized following fire

EAST VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) - One person was taken to Mercy Hospital's burn unit due to a fire in Westmoreland County.

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. at a home on Elm Street.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire but at least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

