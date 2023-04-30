Watch CBS News
Woman pronounced dead following rollover crash in Churchill

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHURCHILL (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Churchill early on Sunday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, around 6:30 a.m. they were called to the 700 block of Beulah Road for a rollover crash. 

Once they arrived, they found a single vehicle had been involved in a rollover crash and a woman was found at the scene. 

She was pronounced dead. 

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and collision reconstruction detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 8:48 AM

