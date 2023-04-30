Woman pronounced dead following rollover crash in Churchill

CHURCHILL (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Churchill early on Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 6:30 a.m. they were called to the 700 block of Beulah Road for a rollover crash.

Once they arrived, they found a single vehicle had been involved in a rollover crash and a woman was found at the scene.

She was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and collision reconstruction detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

