Man and two pets killed in overnight North Fayette Twp. house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A middle-aged man and his two pets has died following an overnight house fire in North Fayette Township.
The fire broke out at a trailer along Valley View Drive around 12:30 a.m.
KDKA's news crew at the scene observed that the Allegheny Co. Medical Examiner arrived at the scene overnight.
A fire marshal was also at the scene investigating.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
