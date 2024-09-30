One person killed, another injured in Noblestown Road crash

One killed, one injured in North Fayette crash

One killed, one injured in North Fayette crash

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash in North Fayette Township.

The crash happened along Noblestown Road just after 2 a.m. near the intersection with Sturgeon Street.

One person was killed in the crash. Their identity hasn't been released.

An additional person was injured and was taken to the hospital by medics, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The roadway was shut down as crash investigators spent hours at the scene of the crash collecting evidence and taking photos.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.