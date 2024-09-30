Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed, another injured in Noblestown Road crash

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one injured in North Fayette crash
One killed, one injured in North Fayette crash 00:20

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash in North Fayette Township.

The crash happened along Noblestown Road just after 2 a.m. near the intersection with Sturgeon Street. 

6706952d-8faf-4960-adf3-79815e32a30c.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash along Noblestown Road in North Fayette Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One person was killed in the crash. Their identity hasn't been released.

An additional person was injured and was taken to the hospital by medics, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The roadway was shut down as crash investigators spent hours at the scene of the crash collecting evidence and taking photos.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.