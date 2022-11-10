One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.
First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.