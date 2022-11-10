Watch CBS News
One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.

img-2668.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. 

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

