One person injured in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze North neighborhood
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened overnight in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze North neighborhood.
First responders were called out to Jonathan Court just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials haven't provided any information surrounding the shooting.