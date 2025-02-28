One person injured in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze North neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened overnight in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze North neighborhood.

First responders were called out to Jonathan Court just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

One person was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze North neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials haven't provided any information surrounding the shooting.