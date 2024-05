MT. OLIVER BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Mt. Oliver Borough.

The shooting happened in the area of Transverse Avenue and Margaret Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police are investigating after a shooting took place in Mt. Oliver Borough near the intersection of Transverse Avenue and Margaret Street. One person was taken to the hospital. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.