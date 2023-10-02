One person injured in overnight Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

The shooting happened along South Millvale Avenue near Sonny's Tavern in the area of Yew Street just before 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made or the status of the police investigation into the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.