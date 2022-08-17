Watch CBS News
One person injured in early morning house fire in Armstrong County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KITTANNING (KDKA) - An early morning fire in Armstrong County sent at least one person to the hospital.

Dispatch confirmed the person was taken to the hospital and crews remain on the scene.

Their condition is unknown.

The fire happened on Water Street in Kittanning.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 5:50 AM

