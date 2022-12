One person hurt when car crashes into Avalon home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was hurt when a car crashed into a house in Avalon.

The crash happened along Orchard Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if the injured person was in the car or in the home.