One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.

Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.

