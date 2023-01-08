One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

Watch CBS News
/ CBS Pittsburgh

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.

Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 11:32 PM

