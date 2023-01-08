One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.
Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.