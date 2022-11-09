One person hospitalized after crashing into Tailspin Hobbies

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A vehicle slammed into a hobby shop in Westmoreland County on Tuesday night.

Westmoreland County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the car slammed into the side of the Tailspin Hobbies just before 10 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result.

On their Facebook page, Tailspin Hobbies said that no one was inside the store at the time of the crash as they had left for the day about an hour earlier.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

