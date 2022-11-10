One person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy.
According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill.
One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter.
Their condition is not known at this time.
