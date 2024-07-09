Watch CBS News
One person arrested after stolen SUV crash in Beechview

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was arrested after a stolen SUV crashed into two other vehicles in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood on Monday evening. 

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers from Zone 3 tried pulling over the stolen SUV near the intersection of West Warrington Avenue and Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

kdka-west-warrington-avenue-chase-crash.png
One person was arrested after a stolen SUV crashed in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

According to police, when officers turned their lights on, the man driving the car tried taking off and crashed almost immediately, hitting two other vehicles.

Police say the man driving the SUV and a woman who was riding in the car both took off on foot.

The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending. 

Police say the man is still on the run.

No one was injured during the chase or crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

