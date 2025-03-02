1 man injured in a Homewood shooting was taken to the hospital

On Saturday night a shooting happened in Homewood leaving one man injured, according to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m. police were dispatched to the area around Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street due to multiple alerts, police said.

Police said when they arrived an adult male was lying on the sidewalk on Mohler Street with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, and the man was transported by Pittsburgh EMS to an area hospital.

Detectives with the department are still investigating the incident.

