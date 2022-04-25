Watch CBS News

North Side business shut down by nuisance bar task force

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was shut down by the nuisance bar task force and health department. 

One Live Studios on Hodgkiss Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Allegheny County Health Department said. 

The health department listed other violations like food from an unknown source, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper equipment and evidence of smoking in the kitchen. 

It was also still open after the health department ordered it to close in November of 2020. 

When the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 

