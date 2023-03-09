Watch CBS News
One dead, one taken to the hospital following violent crash on Rt. 837 in West Homestead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least one person is dead following a violent overnight crash in West Homestead.

The crash occurred along Rt. 837 in West Homestead just before 1 a.m.

kdka-west-7th-avenue-west-homestead-deadly-crash.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

At least one person has died and dispatchers tell KDKA that another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. 

