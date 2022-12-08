One dead, one injured after vehicle slams into home in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a home in Clairton early on Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 3 a.m., they were notified of a crash at a home in the 500 block of N. 8th Street.

Once police and medics arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

They were taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries but is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.