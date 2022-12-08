Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, one injured after vehicle slams into home in Clairton

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a home in Clairton early on Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 3 a.m., they were notified of a crash at a home in the 500 block of N. 8th Street.

Once police and medics arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

They were taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries but is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.