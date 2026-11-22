One person is dead after a house fire in Westmoreland County on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner's office, at around 4:30 a.m., Westmoreland County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Gut Shot Trail in Unity Township.

KDKA Photojournalist Jacob Mahaffey

Firefighters responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire.

After putting out the flames, they found a person deceased inside the home. They were identified as 76-year-old Mehrl Keck.

The coroner's office said the cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy, toxicology, and further investigations.

Both the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are further investigating the fire.