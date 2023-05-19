On A Positive Note: Memorial workout held in honor of woman who died after battle with cystic fibrosis

On A Positive Note: Memorial workout held in honor of woman who died after battle with cystic fibros

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Advances in medicine are leading to longer lives for so many patients battling diseases, including people with cystic fibrosis.

A local family thought they'd be saying goodbye to their daughter when she was 18, but Tammi Fleet Sinegal lived until the age of 42, fighting for herself, and others.

Tammi passed away on Thanksgiving Day 2022, but her loved ones are keeping her legacy alive by raising money for cystic fibrosis research. They held a memorial workout for her at Inner Strength and Fitness in Lawrence, where Tammi's mom, Esther Fleet, trains with owners Ryan Wade and Tyler Bordick, whom she calls "compassionate coaches," focused on generational health and wellness. Esther says she knows Tammi is looking down on her.

"Oh, she's smiling! She's smiling the biggest smile. She was so proud I started at Inner Strength, because I was having a hard time. She was my cheerleader," said Esther.

Ryan Wade is proud of Esther's progress.

"Just through the time we've gotten to know her, she's overcome so much, and for her to have this really difficult time in her life, we want to help her overcome this obstacle," Ryan said.

The team that walks in the Great Strides Walk for cystic fibrosis each year is called "Tammi's Dream Team." They're one of the top fundraising teams in the region, and the workout at Inner Strength served as another opportunity to raise thousands of dollars more.

"She was the fighter, she always had a smile on her face. And she didn't give up. She fought to the very very end," said Esther.

"Her dream was there to be a cure and no one would have to go through what she went through. And that's my goal -- is that that dream comes true."

For more about the Great Strides Walk, click here.