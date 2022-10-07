On A Positive Note: Celebrating survivors at nail salon in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The perfect mani-pedi can be one of life's delightful little indulgences.

But a day of pampering and polishing at Frenchies Modern Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair was about more than being beautiful.

"Prosecco and Polish" is a campaign in partnership with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty. It's all about raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping survivors and advocates feel empowered and strong.

Cancer survivor Noreen O'Brien says self-care, like spa visits and manicures, can be part of the healing process.

"It's a sign of healing," O'Brien said. "It's a sign of keeping a bright perspective on one of the hardest times of your life."

And since Frenchies focuses on clean beauty in its products and environment, the women who took advantage of the event said it was a perfect place for respite and relaxation.