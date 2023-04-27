On A Positive Note: Neurodiversity employment program designed to bring untapped potential to workforce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Autism Awareness Month is shining a light on so many goals, including inclusive workforce environments.

Many different studies estimate more than one billion people identify as being neurodivergent, experiencing autism, dyslexia, ADHD and other neurological differences.

One local office already has solutions in place, and it's making business better for companies and employees.

It could be your typical workday at any Downtown office building but at EnGen in Penn Avenue Place, this picture of progress is fueled by a singular question that has many answers: what drives you?

For Jeremy Ernstoff, it's a rewarding career with employers who value his contributions and support his needs.

"A lot of jobs I've had have been person-facing. This isn't something I expected myself to be able to do, but I have learned to love the job," said Jeremy Ernstoff, an IT security and risk analyst with EnGen.

Jeremy is part of a neurodiversity employment program launched by CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, a business model designed to bring the untapped talent pool of individuals with neurological differences into the workforce. And at EnGen, it's working. They're the health tech company that powers Highmark and its subsidiaries.

"People just want to get in here. They want a job that suits the skills they have. Almost all of them have college educations, they just want a fair share and be able to do what they went to school for," said Melissa Stefanyszyn, EnGen IT director.

EnGen engaged CAI in 2018 to fill a few positions they were having trouble with. Now, it's grown to about 90 employees in every role -- developers, analysts, risk managers and security techs.

Melissa calls Jeremy's role on the AHN side vital and time sensitive. He's responsible for security access administration. Should they have issues with doing that, Jeremy's the person they call.

His journey started with a five-day training session in which he quickly assumed a leadership role. That kind of development is key as there may be challenges with the typical interview process.

"They have to understand this person has their own struggles and own neurodivergent issues," Jeremy said.

Are there still struggles? Sure, just like anything related to development and growth.

"But you still need to take that risk and put yourself out there no matter how difficult it may feel," Jeremy said.

"I have built a lot of relationships with these individuals and worked with them on curve progression so it's not just entry level, it's where do they want to go 5 years, 10 years from now," Melissa said.

Jeremy is always moving forward and planning for bigger things.

"I've had multiple people, hiring managers, come and say, 'if you can find me 10 of the individuals you just brought on this team, it would be a greater place,'" Melissa said.

And isn't that a goal within reach for all of us? Melissa thinks so, and so does Jeremy and his entire team.

"It makes a difference. It's showing that it's possible to do something you didn't think you were able to do at all and it allows you to shine in different ways."