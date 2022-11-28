Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Iota Phi Foundation annual food and toy giveaway begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Monday, local Pittsburgh families in need can sign up to get their Christmas wishes granted.

The local members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and Iota Phi Foundation are entering the 28th year for their holiday food and toy giveaway event.

Organizers have already started purchasing toys with money raised through fundraisers and grants. Members say it's the best part of the year.

"Seeing the kids faces light up and being able to do this for the community of Pittsburgh is just unmatched," said Andre Patterson, President of Omega Psi Phi Pittsburgh chapter.

They expect to be able to give away toys and food to 600 area families. The Pittsburgh Omega Christmas toy giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be food, music, fun and Santa.

You can sign up for the toy giveaway here.