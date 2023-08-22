Dog and owner complete 500-mile jet ski trip from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH (KDkA) -- A dog and his owner completed a 500-mile jet ski trip from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati for a good cause on Friday.

Michael Kruer and Ollie the "Do Good Dog" left Point State Park on Aug. 13, taking the Ohio River all the way to Cincinnati. They said they had some rough conditions on the water but managed to make it in five days.

Kruer is tired after standing almost the entire way, but Ollie is ready to go again. He stood on his hindlegs the whole time he was on the water, taking in the sights. And he never once fell off.

Ollie the "Do Good Dog" and his owner Michael Kruer completed their 500-mile jet ski trip from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. (Photo: Ollie The Do Good Dog)

The trip was to raise money for no-kill shelters across the county. The goal was to raise $5 million, but they don't know the total amount yet. They're accepting donations.

It was Ollie's maiden voyage, though Kruer has made the trip before. Now they're planning Ollie's next trip for 2024.