Dog and owner to jet ski from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to raise money for animal rescues

Dog and owner to jet ski from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati for good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog from Florida with big ambitions to raise money for his four-legged peers is bringing his mission to Pittsburgh.

During the dog days of summer, you can find Ollie jet skiing.

"He likes being large and in charge," the dog's owner, Michael Kruer said. "He likes being up on his hind legs and leaning over the jet ski."

His owners call him the "do good dog" because of their passion for protecting all pets. So that, plus jet skis, and you have Ollie's river adventure.

On Aug. 13, Ollie and Kruer will jump on a jet ski at Point State Park and take the Ohio River all the way to Cincinnati. That's more than 500 miles.

Along the way, they hope to raise $5 million for no-kill shelters and rescues nationwide.

"We really want to make a difference in the lives of not just the animals but also the people that adopt,' Kruer said.

You may be thinking if Ollie and company live in Florida, why Pittsburgh? Ollie's mother is from nearby, and though this may be Ollie's maiden voyage, his dad, who is from the Cincinnati area, has done it before.

"She said you made that trip down the river for charity four decades ago, why don't we do that same thing with Ollie because Ollie just lives to ride the jet ski," Kruer said.

They are hoping to do the trip in five days, but they won't go alone. Ollie's mom and some volunteers will follow along in a chase vehicle.

