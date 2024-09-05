Oktoberfest Pittsburgh will bring a Ferris wheel to the Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're closing in fast on Oktoberfest season. Several events are happening all over the southwestern Pennsylvania region, but this year, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is teaming up with Flyspace Productions to bring what they're saying is the biggest ever.

Oktoberfests all over the world seem to bring people to their feet in celebration. As celebrations go in the Pittsburgh region, you might want to leave room on your calendar for a new one coming to Market Square and other parts of Downtown.

Jeremy Waldrup, president of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, made the surprise announcement Thursday.

"We're also really excited to announce that we're going to put a Ferris wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which we are pretty darn certain is a first," Waldrup said.

Yup, a carnival on a bridge. That will be partnered with another big gathering in Market Square, complete with a giant beer tent modeled after Munich's beer hall.

"If people don't drink, hopefully you eat," Waldrup said. "We're going to have some delicious Bavarian food. We have partners like Primanti's and The Original Oyster House who have freshened up their menu a bit and they're going to be bringing us some Bavarian fare."

The big announcement of this new event ca me Thursday in Market Square. To get everyone's attention, they had a steinholding contest. Each stein weighs about 7 pounds.

Oktoberfest Pittsburgh will be 10 days long, running Oct. 3 through Oct. 13. It will start every day at noon.

If you'd like more information, including the ability to pre-order tickets for the Ferris wheel ride, you can visit Oktoberfest Pittsburgh's website at www.oktpgh.com.