Woman from Ohio arrested in Ross Township after Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy

A woman from Ohio was arrested in Ross Township after police say her child was in life-threatening danger when an AMBER Alert was issued for the 7-year-old boy.

Ross Township Police said that Tiarika Baymon, 32, of Brunswick, Ohio was arrested in Ross Township on Sunday after the alert was issued out of Medina County, Ohio.

Police said the alert went out and an arrest warrant was issued for Baymon, who was accused of abusing and torturing the boy. Police said some of the abuse was documented on video and uploaded to Instagram.

According to police, Brunswick Police Department officers worked to track Baymon to the Pittsburgh area, placing her in the area of Avalon and Ross Township.

Ross Township Police officers were able to locate Baymon's vehicle along William Street.

Police said that officers approached the vehicle and found Baymon asleep in the driver's seat with a gun in her lap.

The child who the AMBER Alert had been issued for was found lying on the back seats of the car that had been folded down. Police said the child was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital with "multiple traumatic injuries and possible broken bones."

Police say that Baymon is facing firearms charges, endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest charges in addition to the charges she faces out of Ohio.