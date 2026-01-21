2 Ohio eateries named among the Top 100 restaurants in the United States by Yelp

Two eateries in Ohio were included on Yelp's list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States for 2026.

Yelp released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2026" list on Wednesday, highlighting the best restaurants in the nation for the new year. The only eateries in the Buckeye State to make the list were Pepp & Dolores and Kitchen Social.

Pepp & Dolores in Ohio

The self-described "casual" Italian restaurant in Cincinnati came in at No. 10 on Yelp's list. The online review platform says Pepp & Dolores is "always-hoppin" and known for its "comforting, nonna-inspired Italian food and hospitality."

Yelp said the eatery on Vine Street was founded by brothers Joe and John Lanni to pay homage to their Italian-Canadian grandparents: Pepp and Dolores.

The restaurant's menu features favorites like the spicy vodka pasta or the limone pasta, plus a diverse cocktail and wine list.

"Reservations are a must" at Pepp & Dolores, Yelp said. The restaurant has a 4.6-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,200 reviews.

Last year, the eatery was included on OpenTable's list of the top 100 restaurants in America for 2025.

Kitchen Social in Ohio

The restaurant on Lyra Drive in Columbus came in at No. 92 on Yelp's list. The restaurant describes itself as a "lively, chef-driven eatery" that serves "scratch-made American fare with a modern twist."

Its menu features staples like the cheddar and scallion biscuits, whipped feta, double stack burger and numerous pizza options.

The restaurant has a 4.7-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,000 reviews. Kitchen Social has five other locations in Ohio and has plans for a Florida location.

Yelp's methodology explained

The online review platform said it looked at the restaurant category and ranked the eateries using multiple factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. The restaurants also had to have passing health scores as of Nov. 6, 2025.