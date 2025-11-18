4 Ohio eateries named among the Top 100 restaurants in America by OpenTable

Four eateries in Ohio were included on OpenTable's list of the top 100 restaurants in America for 2025.

The four restaurants in Cincinnati were the only eateries in Ohio included on OpenTable's "2025's Top 100 Restaurants" list, which was released this week. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Pepp & Dolores, Sotto and The Precinct made the cut this year.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

The steakhouse on Vine Street is well-known for its quality and diverse menu options, while not straying from the basics. Earlier this month, Olympian Simone Biles dined at the restaurant, according to a post on social media from the owner.

"We appreciate your kindness to both our staff and our guests ⁦@Simone_Biles⁩! We look forward to you dining with us again @TheRealJeffRuby Steakhouse Cincinnati, USA," the post on X from Jeff Ruby said.

The eatery has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with 10,124 reviews.

Pepp & Dolores

The "casual" Italian restaurant pays "homage to family and to the food" that brings people together, according to its website. The eatery on Vine Street says it uses "cherished" family recipes to help patrons feel at home.

It has a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable with 4,790 reviews.

Sotto

The restaurant on East Sixth Street features a menu that is "fire, meat, wheat, and above all, Italian." Earlier this year, actor and author Henry Winkler dined at the Italian restaurant and was seemingly impressed.

"FOOD TIP : Cincinnati.. SOTTO Is just the definition of delicious," he posted to X on March 23.

It has a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable with 9,017 reviews.

The Precinct

The Preceint, with a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable with 9,890 reviews, has been a mainstay in Cincinnati for more than 40 years.

Housed in the old Cincinnati Police Patrol House No. 6 building, the restaurant is owned by Ruby and is the longest continuously-running fine dining restaurant in the city, according to its website.

OpenTable explains methodology

The online restaurant reservation platform said it looked at more than 10 million reviews on its website, as well as "dining metrics" from Sept. 1, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2025. The metrics included the percentage of five-star reviews and diner ratings.

Each metric was weighted, and an overall score was determined, which was then used to create the top 100.