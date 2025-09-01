Off-duty Ohio police officer killed in golf cart crash remembered as "truly one of a kind"

An off-duty Ohio police officer was killed in a golf cart crash this weekend, officials said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told CBS affiliate WBNS that Matthew Juniper was fatally injured in a golf cart crash on Saturday around 2 a.m. in Wellston, Jackson County. The 25-year-old was an officer with the Wellston Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officer Matthew Juniper with the Wellston Police Department was killed in a golf cart crash on Aug. 30, 2025. Photo Credit: Wellston Police Department/Facebook

"Matt was truly one of a kind, everything you would want in a police officer and more," the post from Sunday said. "Compassionate and fair, hard-working and dedicated to his craft, fun to work with and a joy to be around."

Authorities reportedly said the crash happened when the golf cart was hit from behind by the driver of a Hyundai on South Pennsylvania Avenue near the intersection of Sixth Street. The collision sent the golf cart off the road and into a tree, WBNS reported, citing law enforcement.

Juniper, a passenger in the golf cart, was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the golf cart, who was not identified, was flown to a hospital in West Virginia, the TV station reported. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was also not identified, reportedly sustained minor injuries. No other information was released on the crash.

Juniper joined the Wellston Police Department in 2021, and he "fit right in like a seasoned veteran," the department said on Facebook.

"Matt was truly an asset to the City of Wellston and our residents. Matt will be greatly missed by everyone on our team and in our community," the post added.

The crash remains under investigation.