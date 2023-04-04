Ohio police looking for missing man last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Ohio are looking for a missing man last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Youngstown Police Department said 22-year-old Devan Davis and an unknown woman sought assistance at a care facility in Downtown Pittsburgh on March 16, two days after he was reported missing to police in Youngstown by his mother after not having contact with him since March 1. Police said he did not follow up with the care plan.

Reported Missing Person: Devan Lamont Davis, Age 22, male, black, dark brown complexion, 5'11" tall, 150lbs, hair -... Posted by Youngstown Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023

His current whereabouts are currently unknown, according to police. He is described by police as 5-foot-11 with glasses and a curly afro.

"Devan's mother also reported that Devan is prescribed medication for a mental condition which he suffers from, and she fears that he has not been taking the medication," police said in a release.

Anyone with information can contact Youngstown police at 330-742-8929.