Raids on three Ohio massage parlors led to the recovery of six human trafficking victims as well as the seizure of guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash, authorities announced on Friday.

Law enforcement on Thursday raided three massage parlors in Sandusky that were suspected of sex trafficking: Aroma Spa on Columbus Avenue, Ross Relax Massage on West Perkins Avenue and Zen Spa on West Perkins Avenue.

The operation also included searches of an apartment in Erie County and a home in Cuyahoga County, the attorney general's office said.

In all, the attorney general's office said investigators seized about $21,000 in cash, financial documents, bank records, phone records, firearms and drugs. Six human trafficking victims were recovered, and people connected to the investigation were identified, though authorities did not release any names.

"Human trafficking has no place in Ohio," Attorney General Andy Wilson said in a press release. "We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify victims, get them to safety and hold those responsible accountable."

The operation was a collaboration between multiple agencies, including the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force, Lorain County Drug Task Force and U.S. Border Patrol.

"It's encouraging to see the level of collaboration between the task forces and our local sheriff's offices," Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall said in a news release. "These partnerships are critical to carrying out operations like this. At the end of the day, our focus is on helping victims, holding those responsible accountable and making sure people who may be in vulnerable situations get the help and support they need."