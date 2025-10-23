Ohio sheriff's deputy charged after K-9 dies in car, officials say

An Ohio sheriff's deputy has been charged after leaving his K-9 in a car for hours, resulting in the dog's death, authorities said.

In a news release, the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office said sheriff's deputy Matt Wilhite was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor in connection with K-9 Cooper's death.

The news release said Cooper died after being left alone in Wilhite's unmarked car for "several hours." Officials said the deputy left the dog in the car, believing the air conditioner was on. But Wilhite left the defogging mode on with warmer air instead, according to officials.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office added that the deputy did not take a device that monitors the car's temperature with him.

"The loss of a K-9 officer is a terrible loss and I understand the community's anger," Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said in the news release. "Every K-9 handler has a duty to protect the life and wellbeing of their K-9 partner, and when that duty is neglected, even a police officer must be held accountable under the law."

Welch said that no one "feels worse about this tragedy than Detective Wilhite," who cooperated with the investigation, admitted his mistakes, and took full responsibility for his actions.

"While a handful of people online have called for felony charges against him, that would be highly inappropriate considering both the evidence and Ohio law," Welch added.

Welch's office said it will release more as it gets more information.