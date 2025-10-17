Video shows Ohio influencer jumping into elephant enclosure at Pittsburgh Zoo

A self-proclaimed influencer from Ohio is facing charges after police say he jumped over a fence and into an elephant enclosure at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Noah Thomas, 19, is facing several felony charges in connection with the alleged incident that took place on September 21. The incident was captured on video and posted on Instagram.

In the caption of the video posted to his Instagram page, Thomas referred to himself as a "professional gate jumper" and used a laughing emoji after saying he was "almost elephant food."

In the video, Thomas can be seen jumping over the fence and into the enclosure when the elephant approached him, rammed the gate, and raised its trunk at him.

Noah Thomas, a self-proclaimed influencer from Ohio, is facing charges after video posted to Instagram showed him jumping over a fence into an elephant enclosure at the Pittsburgh Zoo. Noah Thomas / Instagram

According to court paperwork, police said that Thomas' actions caused extreme risk of injury to himself, zoo staff, zoo patrons, and the elephant itself and that Thomas could have been killed if the elephant had been able to grab him.

"Thomas' actions also put the endangered elephant at risk of injury or death by taunting it all for social media likes," police said.

The charges Thomas is facing include criminal trespassing, causing or risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and cruelty to animals.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Thomas as well as for Adrianna Marsco, who was with Thomas at the zoo at the time of the incident.