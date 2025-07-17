Beloved high school teacher in Ohio killed by boyfriend, police say

A beloved high school teacher in Ohio was killed by her boyfriend last weekend, police said.

Jason Palmer, 37, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Rachel Prince, who was found dead at their home in Columbus on July 13, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. Officials reportedly said Palmer was Prince's boyfriend.

Rachel Prince murder investigation

WBNS reported that police were called to the home on Cobblestone Drive in northwest Columbus around 1:20 p.m. on July 13 after a complaint.

At the home, officers found Prince unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead. The Franklin County Coroner's Office said the woman's cause of death was strangulation with blunt force trauma to the head and arms, the TV station reported.

WBNS reported, citing court records, that Palmer was seen on top of Prince, who was lying on the walkway outside their home, on July 12 around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, he reportedly picked up Prince and carried her inside the home.

Remembering Rachel Prince

In a letter to Marion-Franklin High School families earlier this week, principal Tanita Fleming said Prince was in her second year as an art teacher.

"Ms. Prince devoted her life to uplifting young people, always leading with compassion," Fleming said in a letter posted to the school's Facebook page.

Prince's presence "brought hope and guidance to countless lives," the letter added before saying her "kind spirit made her a favorite amongst the students."

The district said resources are available to students in need.