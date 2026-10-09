Ohio high school football scores for October 9, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues with Week 8 on Friday. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 8 Ohio high school football scores

Anna 20, Coldwater 7

Ansonia 56, New Lebanon Dixie 8

Archbold 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 8

Ashtabula St John 28, Vienna Mathews 6

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Newark 10

Athens 60, Wellston 8

Aurora 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21

Avon 45, Amherst Steele 7

Avon Lake 35, N. Ridgeville 21

Barnesville 25, Martins Ferry 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Carey 14

Batavia Clermont NE 13, Bethel-Tate 9

Beaver Eastern 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 21

Bellaire 34, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Bellbrook 56, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 34, New Carlisle Tecumseh 26

Bellville Clear Fork 20, Sparta Highland 14

Belmont Union Local 54, Rayland Buckeye 7

Beloit W. Branch 50, Minerva 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Marietta 0

Bluffton 49, Convoy Crestview 12

Bucyrus 8, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Cambridge 35, Weir, W.Va. 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27

Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Warren JFK 6

Can. McKinley 34, Uniontown Lake 7

Carrollton 38, Alliance Marlington 11

Casstown Miami E. 32, Milton-Union 0

Celina 42, Lima Bath 0

Centerburg 13, Mt Gilead 12

Centerville 42, Clayton Northmont 17

Chagrin Falls 25, Burton Berkshire 24, OT

Chardon NDCL 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 0

Cin. Elder 30, Highlands (KY), Ky. 27

Cin. Indian Hill 35, Cin. Madeira 0

Cin. McNicholas 20, Kettering Alter 7

Cin. Princeton 60, Hamilton 6

Cin. Withrow 33, Cin. Aiken 0

Circleville 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Circleville Logan Elm 42, Proctorville Fairland 13

Cle. Glenville 26, Akr. Hoban 0

Clyde 21, Sandusky 20

Collins Western Reserve 46, Ashland Crestview 8

Cols. Beechcroft 32, Tol. Christian 14

Cols. Bexley 21, Bishop Ready 14

Cols. Bishop Watterson 63, Bishop Hartley 7

Cols. DeSales 28, Cols. St. Charles 20

Cols. Grandview Hts. 21, Grove City Christian 14

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7, Bloom-Carroll 0

Cols. Northland 48, Cols. Whetstone 7

Cols. Upper Arlington 20, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 18

Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8

Columbiana Crestview 40, Warren Champion 0

Columbus Grove 35, Ft. Loramie 20

Covington 33, Day. Northridge 13

Crestline 31, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22

Creston Norwayne 31, Smithville 25

Crooksville 45, Coshocton 37

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Independence 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 14, Bishop Fenwick 10

DeGraff Riverside 34, Troy Christian 6

Defiance Ayersville 41, Hicksville 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Dublin Jerome 10

Dover 43, Mansfield Madison 13

Doylestown Chippewa 13, Dalton 12

Dublin Coffman 20, Hilliard Davidson 14

E. Liverpool 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0

East 61, Cols. Centennial 0

Edon 57, Pioneer N. Central 6

Elmore Woodmore 39, Castalia Margaretta 13

Fitch 48, Erie McDowell, Pa. 10

Frankfort Adena 28, Southeastern 0

Fredericktown 35, Loudonville 34, OT

Fremont Ross 56, Holland Springfield 14

Ft. Recovery 34, Rockford Parkway 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 39, Delaware Buckeye Valley 17

Galloway Westland 14, Westerville S. 7

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Newton Falls 14

Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Cle. John Marshall 14

Germantown Valley View 28, Trenton Edgewood 10

Gibsonburg 53, Northwood 50

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, Sugarcreek Garaway 21

Goshen 27, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 23

Granville 41, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Hamilton Badin 49, Day. Carroll 20

Hamilton Ross 42, Franklin 0

Harrison 20, Oxford Talawanda 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 52, Miamisburg 21

Hunting Valley University 47, Struthers 12

Ironton 38, Canal Winchester Harvest 0

Jackson 32, Greenfield McClain 12

Jamestown Greeneview 35, S. Charleston SE 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Rittman 7

Kansas Lakota 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 15

Kirtland 59, Beachwood 0

LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Lancaster Fairfield Union 33, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Leetonia 20, Louisville Aquinas 12

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

Liberty Center 52, Delta 14

Lima Central Catholic 31, Delphos Jefferson 0

Lima Perry 14, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

London 34, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Lyndhurst Brush 44, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Mantua Crestwood 28, Fairview 21

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, New Bremen 7

Marion Elgin 33, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Marion Harding High School 28, Marion Pleasant 14

Marysville 20, Thomas Worthington 14

Massillon Jackson 35, Can. Glenoak 0

Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 10

Mayfield 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 3

McArthur Vinton County 32, Bidwell River Valley 7

McComb 35, Ada 0

McConnelsville Morgan 7, Byesville Meadowbrook 6

McDonald 53, Lowellville 14

Medina 35, N. Royalton 27

Mentor 42, Shaker Hts. 3

Middletown 22, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 11

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, Spring. NE 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Ashland 21

Mineral Ridge 59, Campbell Memorial 14

Mogadore 37, Lorain Clearview 14

Morrow Little Miami 34, Loveland 0

Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 7

Navarre Fairless 39, Can. South 6

Nelsonville-York 49, Albany Alexander 7

New Albany 19, Grove City Cent. Crossing 11

New Lexington 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Bradford 7

New Paris National Trail 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12

New Richmond 40, Mt. Orab Western Brown 35

Newark Licking Valley 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Newcomerstown 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 8

Norton 14, Kent Roosevelt 13

Norwalk St Paul 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Orrville 10, Worthington Christian 9, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Van Wert 26

Parma Hts. Holy Name 33, Elyria Cath. 14

Parma Padua 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Paulding 38, Edgerton 6

Pemberville Eastwood 28, Genoa 21

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Akr. Springfield 7

Perry 21, Chardon 14

Pickerington Central 16, Groveport-Madison 10

Piketon 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 13

Piqua 28, Riverside Stebbins 7

Pomeroy Meigs 27, Minford 21

Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

Racine Southern 42, Belpre 0

Reedsville Eastern 55, Glouster Trimble 30

Reynoldsburg 27, Lancaster 14

Richwood N. Union 54, Spring. NW 0

Rossford 49, Fostoria 13

Sandusky Perkins 75, Norwalk 0

Sheffield Brookside 36, Sullivan Black River 28

Shelby 41, Ontario 7

Sherwood Fairview 42, Antwerp 6

Springboro 21, Kettering Fairmont 14

Springfield 21, Beavercreek 0

St Marys 42, Lima Shawnee 31

St. Henry (OH) 48, Minster 12

St. Paris Graham 49, Spring. Shawnee 0

Steubenville 35, Health Sciences, N.Y. 8

Streetsboro 42, Mogadore Field 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 24, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 31, Westerville N. 0

Sycamore Mohawk 31, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27

Thornville Sheridan 28, Philo 8

Tiffin Columbian 35, Bellevue 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 0

Tol. Waite 17, Tol. Scott 6

Tol. Whitmer 42, Findlay 17

Trotwood-Madison 49, Cin. Mt Healthy 0

Troy 49, Sidney 0

Upper Sandusky 28, Willard 20

Utica 48, Hebron Lakewood 7

Van Buren 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3

Versailles 49, Delphos St John's 0

Vincent Warren 29, Richmond Edison 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Colerain 0

W. Jefferson 27, Mechanicsburg 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

W. Liberty-Salem 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Wadsworth 24, Hudson 22

Wapakoneta 42, Kenton 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Hillsboro 15

Wauseon 34, Bryan 28

Waynesville 45, Middletown Madison 7

Wheelersburg 27, Waverly 20

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sylvania Northview 3

Willoughby S. 42, Painesville Harvey 6

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 27, Beaver Local 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 39, Toronto 0

Wooster 25, Mansfield 13

Wooster Triway 38, New Franklin Manchester 6

Youngs. Liberty 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Zanesville 38, Mt. Vernon 35

Zanesville Maysville 29, New Concord John Glenn 13