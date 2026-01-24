Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declares state of emergency ahead of weekend snowstorm

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

"I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it's absolutely necessary to be out," said Governor DeWine in a statement. "We're expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly."

Much like western Pennsylvania, Ohio is expected to get up to 12 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Governor DeWine's state of emergency proclamation directs state agencies, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, to provide additional resources to local communities as needed.

The proclamation also suspends normal state purchasing requirements, giving the state the ability to purchase any resources or supplies needed due to the storm.

How much snow will Pittsburgh get this weekend?

Meanwhile, here in Pittsburgh, as of Saturday morning, most of the area is expected to get a widespread 10 to 15 inches.

Snow totals will be around 8 to 12 inches for areas north of Interstate 80 or south of Interstate 70.

Expected snow totals through Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

Light snow will begin late Saturday evening between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., first in the southern counties and then gradually spread northeast through the overnight into the morning hours of Sunday.

The heaviest snowfall rates will likely begin after 7 a.m. Sunday and continue through 10 p.m. Sunday evening.