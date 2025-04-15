3 children, 2 adults found dead in Ohio home

Three children and two adults were found dead in a home in Ohio on Tuesday due to suspected carbon monoxide exposure, authorities said.

Lora Schuman and Brian Adam Doss and three children — ages 9, 8 and 5 — were found dead in a Gallia County home, CBS affiliate WOWK reported. The children, one girl and two boys, were not immediately identified.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a Facebook post that first responders were called to a home on State Route 7 South in Clay Township around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of five unresponsive people. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"As I requested earlier, please continue to lift this family and our community up in prayer," Champlin said in a second Facebook post on Tuesday. "This situation is one that we all hope will never occur. Today's tragic loss of life has shattered and changed the lives of many forever."

Champin said that the Gallia County coroner ruled that the five victims died from exposure to carbon monoxide gas inside the home, according to the Facebook post.

"Though we have reached certain conclusions at this point, this investigation remains open to allow us to seek further details surrounding the events of this tragedy," the sheriff said on social media.

No foul play is suspected at this time, authorities said. A family member told WOWK that the family was using a generator inside the home after storms on Monday knocked out power.

It was not immediately known if the home had working carbon monoxide detectors.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas.