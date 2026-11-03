2026 Ohio midterm election results for Vivek Ramaswamy vs. Amy Acton, Sen. Jon Husted vs. Sherrod Brown and more

Voters across Ohio's 88 counties went to the polls in the state's general election on Tuesday, casting their ballots for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and plenty of other key races. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. after opening at 6:30 a.m.

The high-profile races include Democrat Amy Acton facing Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for governor, Democrat Sherrod Brown facing Republican incumbent Sen. Jon Husted in the U.S. Senate race and Democrat Brian Poindexter challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller in the state's 7th Congressional District.

Follow this page for Ohio's live-updating election results.