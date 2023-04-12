Police: 6-year-old in Ohio playing hide and seek dies after falling in pond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old child in Ohio died after falling into a pond while playing hide and seek.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said the child was visiting relatives Sunday in Hartsgrove Township, according to Cleveland 19. The TV station reported that officials said the child fell into a pond on a neighbor's property and was found 20 minutes after going missing.

The child, according to Cleveland 19, was pulled from the water by the owner of the property and received first aid until first responders arrived. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No other information was released.