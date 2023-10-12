O'Hara Township police issue alert after reported attempted child luring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The O'Hara Township Police Department has issued an alert after reported child luring incidents.

The police department said on Wednesday that it took a report of an attempted child luring at around 3:30 p.m., and it is believed to be credible. Police said two different groups of juveniles reported that they were approached by two men in a gray or silver Volkswagen.

Law enforcement said the first group of juveniles said the two men offered them candy, saying, "Get in the car if you want candy." Police said the second group of juveniles were approached by the same men, who tried to wave them over to the vehicle.

The first incident happened on Wednesday at around 2 p.m., with the second happening at around 2:15 p.m.

Police provided a description of the two men. The first is a man in his 20s with "puffy hair" who was wearing a red sweatshirt. The second is a man in his 20s with "brownish hair" who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Police added that they do not know if the Volkswagen is a two- or four-door vehicle or what the vehicle's model is.

The O'Hara Township Police Department is investigating and said it has notified local law enforcement agencies of the incident. The police department is asking the community to be vigilant. Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call 911.

