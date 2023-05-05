DA: Officers were justified in shooting, killing man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Officers will not be charged after shooting and killing a man during a chase last month in Washington County.

The Washington County district attorney said based on the evidence that was reviewed, the officers were justified in shooting 38-year-old Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr. of Coraopolis.

During an investigation of an erratic driver on April 2, police said Hoover slowed down on Jefferson Avenue, but then put his car in reverse, rammed the front of a cruiser, then pulled forward and hit a utility pole.

When he put the truck in reverse again and accelerated toward responding officers, state police said officers from Smith Township and Mt. Pleasant fired their weapons, hitting Hoover.

Officers tried to help him at the scene, but he ultimately died.

"Mr. Hoover's actions endangered the lives of countless citizens of this county as well as law enforcement as he led officers on a high-speed pursuit and then wielded his approximately 5,000 pound Dodge Ram truck as a weapon as he attempted to strike the officers and their vehicles while ignoring multiple commands to exit the vehicle," said Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh at a press conference Friday.

The district attorney's office said Hoover had multiple outstanding charges against him before his encounter with police that day.