Ocean City, Maryland, to discuss banning tents on beaches

OCEAN CITY, Md. (KDKA) -- Ocean City, Maryland, will be looking into banning large-shade coverings next summer.

According to CBS affiliate WBOC, leaders will begin discussing a possible ordinance banning everything but umbrellas in the fall at the popular vacation spot for Pittsburghers.

Other beaches like Myrtle Beach have an umbrella-only rule during the summer.

An Ocean City ordinance already makes it so people can't put anything in front of the guard stands, WBOC said.

Beachgoers who talked to WBOC had split opinions, but when it comes to safety, Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said their top priority is having a line of sight to those in the water regardless of what people use for shade.

In the meantime, Arbin said thanks to beach replenishment, the beaches are wider than they ever have been, and he asks that beachgoers be cordial and mindful of other people's space.