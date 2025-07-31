Oakmont and Plum residents on alert after recent car thefts

Residents of Oakmont and Plum are on alert after recent car thefts, the latest targets for thieves looking for unlocked cars and an easy score.

A video shows a group of at least three people going car to car, attempting to open doors.

"It's a little unsettling that they're bold enough to go around," Joe Oleksak of Plum said.

Oleksak gave the video to KDKA, pointing out that at one point, one of those people tossed a knife.

"They got into my neighbor's car on one side, one of their cars got broken into, and they were doing something," Oleksak said.

"I did notice that he only pulled the door handle and then tried to break the window. So, tells me that keeping your car locked, you're not going to fall victim," he added.

Multiple neighbors told KDKA someone had either stolen their cars or items had been taken from their cars. Things stolen included IDs and credit cards.

One person said a neighbor used a built-in GPS to track their car to Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. They and other neighbors said they got their cars and stolen items back.

"I would have to say for residents in the area, just stop being an easy target," Oleksak said. "Make sure you lock your doors at night."

It was not immediately known if there were any arrests or suspects. Plum police said they can't share more details because the investigation is ongoing.