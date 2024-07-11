U.S. Open Championship Trophy arrives at Oakmont Country Club ahead of next year's championship

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A piece of history has arrived at Oakmont Country Club.

The U.S. Open Championship Trophy is now in residence at this historic club located along Hulton Road.

The arrival of the trophy officially puts Oakmont on the clock counting down the year to hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time.

Engraved with the names of winners dating back to 1895, the trophy is a shining silver treasure.

The U.S. Open Championship Trophy has arrived at Oakmont Country Club ahead of next year's championship tournament. Oakmont is hosting the event for a record 10th time. KDKA

"It's an iconic piece in golf," said USGA Director of Championship Communications Julia Pine. "You know, you dream when you're a young golfer, whether male or female, of winning a U.S. Open. This is the U.S. Open trophy. It's been presented annually since 1895. It's 18 inches tall and sterling silver. Up there on the top is the goddess of victory, so obviously really fitting. When you work your whole life to achieve a dream and you win the U.S. Open, you're presented with that U.S. Open trophy with the goddess of victory on top."

The golf course and undergone numerous changes over the years and is one of the more challenging across the world.

As it always does, the tournament will bring thousands to Pittsburgh along with a huge economic impact.

Oakmont will become the center of the golf world next June 12 through June 15.

What makes Oakmont Country Club unique?

The course layout at Oakmont is extremely challenging and difficult and one that has withstood the test of time.

For the U.S. Open, Oakmont plays as a Par 70 course at a distance of more than 7,400 yards.

The course has nearly 200 bunkers, many of which are very deep.

The second hole at Oakmont Country Club shows the firm fairways and deep bunkers that help make the course so punishing. Mike Darnay / Pittsburgh Golf Now

The greens on the course are known for being very large, extremely fast, and with lots of slope.

One of the most famous and notable things about Oakmont is the Church Pews bunker that runs alongside the 3rd and 4th hole.

OAKMONT, PA- SEPTEMBER 26: General view of the church pew bunkering on the third hole at Oakmont Country Club, site of the 2007 US Open on September 26, 2006 in Oakmont, Pensylvania. / Getty Images

The hazard stretches nearly 100 yards long and has 12 individual grass ridges that give off the appearance of church pews.

Oakmont's history of hosting the U.S. Open

Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open a record ten times.

Names like Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, Angel Cabrera, and Dustin Johnson are among those to win golf's toughest test at Oakmont.

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States poses with the winner's trophy after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. David Cannon / Getty Images

In 1973, Johnny Miller won his first major championship, shooting an 8-under-par score of 63 in the final round, a course record that still stands today.

As one of three USGA anchor sites, Oakmont has already been selected to host the U.S. Open again in 2033, 2042, and 2049.

Other championships held at Oakmont

In addition to the ten U.S. Opens that have been held at Oakmont, the club has also hosted three PGA Championships, six U.S. Amateur Championships, three NCAA Division 1 Championships, and two U.S. Women's Opens.

The 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship was the most recent tournament held at Oakmont when James Piot was victorious over Austin Greaser in the championship match.

James Piot lifts and kisses the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club. Mike Darnay / Pittsburgh Golf Now

Other individuals to win non-U.S. Open championships at Oakmont include Paula Creamer, Nick Flanagan, Patty Sheehan, John Mahaffey, Steve Melnyk, Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, and Gene Sarazen.