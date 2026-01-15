Oakmont Bakery selling cookies celebrating Mike Tomlin's career with the Steelers

Oakmont Bakery is selling cookies that pay tribute to Mike Tomlin's career with the Steelers that lasted nearly two decades.

Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Steelers on Tuesday after 19 seasons with the team and the popular bakery is now selling sweet treats as a way to say thank you to the longtime leader of the black and gold.

"A true leader and Pittsburgh legend," the bakery said on social media. "Thank you for the years, the grit and the standard."

Photos shared by the bakery show the cookie design which features a photo of the coach and a message that says "Thank You, Coach Tomlin."

The bakery says the sugar cookies are iced in fondant buttercream and they sell in a 3-pack for $7.50.

As Tomlin has stepped down, the Steelers are now searching for a new head coach and team president Art Rooney II said the organization will cast a wide net to find his successor.